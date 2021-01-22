Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Ample Assets & Bombshell Physique In A Bedazzled Bikini In Mexico: ‘Life’s A Beach’

Leanna Bartlett left her 3.2 million Instagram followers drooling over a hot new addition to her feed on Thursday. The sizzling snap was posted just moments ago but has already been showered with love.

The photo was taken in Tulum, Mexico, per the geotag, where the model appeared to be enjoying a beautiful day out on a yacht. She leaned up against the boat’s metal railing and pulled on a lock of her platinum hair in a flirty manner while shooting the camera in front of her a coy smile and sultry gaze.

A view of the picturesque turquoise water filled up the background of the shot while a stream of golden sunlight illuminated the stunning scene. The view was only made better by Leanna herself, who slipped into a sexy bikini for the excursion that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The Ukrainian hottie sent pulses racing as she flaunted her ample assets in the scanty nude two-piece from Beach Bunny Swimwear. The set included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that showcased her toned shoulders and bronzed decolletage. Her voluptuous cleavage and sideboob came spilling out of the garment’s bedazzled cups as she worked the lens, giving the image even more of a seductive vibe.

Leanna’s bikini bottoms were even tinier than the top part of her look, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The rhinestone-encrusted swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, and boasted a high-cut design that showcased her lean legs and phenomenal curves.

The garment had a curved waistband that sat low on her hips, exposing her taut stomach and chiseled abs entirely for her followers to admire. It also featured thin stringy straps that were tied on either side of her hips in dainty bows, further accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the eye-popping shot with praise. It has amassed more than 5,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live as well as an additional 95 comments and compliments.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Perfect 10 Leanna,” declared another fan.

“Goddess! There should be a beach named after you,” a third follower remarked.

“You are super hot and beautiful,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Leanna brings the heat no matter what she wears in her Instagram uploads. Earlier this week, the model stunned her massive online audience as she showed off her bombshell physique in racy cut-out lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning over 42,000 likes and 725 comments to date.