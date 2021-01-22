Emily Sears Slays In Unbuttoned Shirt & Semi-Sheer Lingerie Set

Australian model and social media siren Emily Sears bolstered her eye-popping Instagram profile with multiple stunning snapshots on Thursday. However, the 36-year-old — who has graced covers for the likes of GQ, FHM and Maxim — may have outdone herself with her most recent offering.

In the photo update, Sears enticed her nearly 5 million followers on the platform by appearing in a white blouse that was completely unbuttoned and hanging off of her arms, revealing that she wore nothing but a super-skimpy navy blue lingerie set beneath it. And while she was shot in low light, the smattering of rays that penetrated the window she posed against gave her alluring assets an appealing glow in the snap.

Sears tagged the luxury lingerie boutique Honey Birdette for creating her thirst-inducing nightwear in the accompanying caption.

Fans responded to the sexy share in a major way, double-tapping it to the tune of nearly 10,000 likes in less than a half-hour after it had appeared on her timeline. Moreover, they bombarded the comments section with shoutouts and sweet nothings.

“Emily, you look really dazzling wearing that,” one admirer wrote. “You take my breath away and leave me speechless to express your beauty and sensuality.”

“We need more pictures in this ensemble @emilysears,” a second supporter implored, who added multiple clapping hands emoji.

“Pretty sure those curves look exactly like Y = X ^ 3 on my graphing calculator,” a third devotee joked.

“Wow,” fellow model and Playboy alum Sarah Stage exclaimed.

Sears was snapped from the side in the jaw-dropping picture, with her eyes firmly affixed to the camera’s lens and her ample attributes nearly bursting out of her bra. Although her face was largely blanketed in shadow, there was just enough light creeping through the window to see that she was sporting a particularly suggestive expression.

With her blond locks draping over her back on her left side while they tickled her right breast on the other, Sears struck a pose with one hand resting behind her head while the other arm hung at her side. As a result, her blouse appeared to be on the verge of falling off of her body.

The Melbourne product rocked a garter belt to match her bra, and it featured straps that extended down her leg. The garment was lined with the same dark blue material as her top, as well as patches that were flesh-toned and/or semi-sheer in nature.

Over the weekend, Sears brought the heat in a high-slit gown with a plunging neckline, which put her incredible cleavage on full display.