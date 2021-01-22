Tammy Hembrow Rocks Skimpy Bra-And-Panty Set, Shows Off Ample Cleavage And Curvy Hips

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow left tens of thousands of her 11.9 million Instagram followers drooling on Thursday, January 21, when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos of herself in a revealing outfit.

The 26-year-old fitness maven captured herself indoors with her cellphone while in front of a mirror for the two-photo slideshow. She struck two sultry poses that highlighted her insane curves.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her body facing the mirror as she cocked one hip. She snapped the photo with her right hand, and raised her left hand up to her locks — a move that displayed two of her arm tattoos. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted and stared at herself. She posed similarly in the second image, except that time, she stuck her tongue out, emitting a playful vibe as she directed her gaze towards her phone’s screen.

She rocked her long, highlighted, blond hair, which fell down her back and around her shoulders, in beach waves. Her long nails were cut in an almond shape and featured a modern black-and-white design.

She flaunted her world-famous figure in a white bra-and-panty set from Lounge Underwear, an apparel company based in Solihull, England. Her bra featured two thick shoulder straps, an elastic band with black text on it, and triangular, unpadded cups that tightly hugged her busty assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The set’s matching thong bottoms highlighted her curvaceous hips and toned booty, and featured a high-rise elastic waistband that accented her chiseled midsection.

In the post’s caption, she shared a bunny and white heart emoji.

The attention-grabbing photo set went live just four hours ago and has already received more than a staggering 127,000 likes — a typical ballpark figure for the internet sensation’s content. Hundreds of fans also commented under the post to relay their support and approval for Tammy, her looks, her form, and her choice of intimate apparel.

i”Tammy, you keep blessing my feed sis,” one Instagram user wrote, following with several red heart emoji.

“Lounge looks perfect on you,” a second fan added, adding a series of heart-eyes and fire symbols.

“I’m getting Farrah Fawcett vibes and I’m loving it,” a third admirer gushed.

“You look so good, damn Tammy,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their compliment with fire emoji.

The model often wows her fans with her trendy fashion sense. Earlier this week, she shared some images of herself in a cheeky floral bikini and a vibrant green bucket hat.