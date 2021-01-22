NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Three Players And Three Draft Picks

Despite having the young superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, the Dallas Mavericks are struggling to consistently win games in the 2020-21 season. Though they are still considered as a legitimate playoff contender in the loaded Western Conference, they might have to prioritize surrounding Doncic and Porzingis with more star power in order to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy. In the past months, they have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including veteran center Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included Dallas on his list of potential landing spots for Vucevic, should the Magic decide to move him before the March 25 trade deadline. According to Siegel, the Mavericks could acquire Vucevic from the Magic by offering a package that includes Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick.

Bringing Vucevic to Dallas might seem expensive, but Siegel believes that it would be worth it for the Mavericks.

“The Dallas Mavericks need that third, reliable, All-Star level talent to be true title contenders in a loaded Western Conference, which is why trading for Nikola Vucevic makes a lot of sense. Pairing him with Kristaps in the frontcourt not only gives the Mavericks one of the best frontcourts in the entire NBA, but one of the best trios in the league as well. On any given night, all three of these guys could score 20-30+ points and given both of the All-Star big men’s abilities to rebound, the Mavericks would be one of the best rebounding teams in the league.”

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Vucevic could turn out to be an intriguing addition to Dallas, giving the organization an All-Star-caliber big man who is capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. He would be an upgrade over Willie Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic at the center position. Aside from being a legitimate floor-spacer, he could also give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, an incredible rebounder, and facilitator.

This season, the 30-year-old center is averaging 23.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range, per ESPN. The potential arrival of Vucevic in Dallas likely wouldn’t make them an instant favorite to win a championship in 2021, but if he meshes well with Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks might have a better chance of defeating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.