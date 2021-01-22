WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals The Two Opponents Who Gave Him Permanent Injury Damage

WWE legend The Undertaker was a guest on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where he discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, he discussed some of the injuries that he picked up during his 30-year wrestling career. According to “The Deadman,” he’s still suffering from two vision impairment injuries that he obtained in 1995 and 2010, respectively.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, he revealed that Mabel — who some fans might remember as Viscera, who was a member of The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness faction — hurt him following a botched leg drop. During the episode, he described Mabel as an “out of shape” performer as opposed to calling him by his name, but it’s a well-known story in wrestling history.

According to The Undertaker, his eye almost fell out and was dangling from a jagged bone. This led to him having to have his eye reconstructed and compete in a mask for a while afterward. He didn’t have any ill will toward Mabel, but he did highlight the severity of the injury he received because of the former King of the Ring’s mistake.

The second injury occurred during a match with Rey Mysterio on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown 15 years later. Mysterio broke his nose during the showdown, but it also affected his eye and had lasting damage, which he opened up about.

“It left me with double vision. If I try to look peripherally, you become opaque. Like I see two. Like that [looks at the ceiling], I see two lights when I look like that. To this day. It’s been 10 years. The way the nerve was pressed… when the fracture happened, it pressed the nerve for too long and it never kind of rewired itself.”

The Undertaker went on to say that he has to adjust his body in order to parallel park as a result. After that, he went on to mention other serious incidents that happened in bouts against other superstars, including a time that he busted his shoulder while trying to perform a maneuver on Kane.

Fortunately, The Undertaker went on to have a long career that saw him retire on his own terms at last year’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view. He discussed all of it during the interview, and he had some interesting things to say about the modern product. As The Inquisitr documented, he called the current programming soft and claimed that the wrestlers lack an edge.