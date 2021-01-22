Canadian Stunner Francesca Farago Kisses New Girlfriend In PDA-Packed Instagram Post

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago is turning up the heat on her latest Instagram post. The reality tv star has been enjoying a tropical getaway with her new girlfriend Demi Sims, and the duo packed on the PDA in their latest upload together.

While vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, Francesca and Demi posed for all sorts of photos and shared them with their followers. In her latest post, the Netflix star shared five separate photos where she snuggled up to her love. The two women stood side by side in their first pic, wearing complimenting outfits. Francesca wore a multicolored scarf top with white see-through pants. Demi wore a dress made up of the same colors which hugged her curves and landed just below her bum. The two women posed in front of a sunset, with straw-topped cabanas in the distance behind them.

In the second pic, the two women kissed with their arms wrapped around one another. They also shared three other silly selfies that were interrupted by strong winds. Francesca and Demi’s long locks whipped around while they snapped their photos and laughed along the way.

In the caption of the post, Francesca wrote that she was “forever matching” with Demi, referencing their outfits.

In just a few hours, the upload had brought in over 570,000 likes and 2,500 comments. Fans of the reality stars complimented their beauty, while also congratulating them on their new relationship.

“The matching is everything tho,” one fan wrote with several flame emoji.

“DREAM COUPLE FOR EVER,” another added.

“The couple we all needed,” a third wrote with a red heart.

“Omg my heart was not ready for all of these at once soooo happy for you both!” a fourth ecstatic follower commented.

Last week Francesca hinted that she was waiting for a special someone when she posed in red lingerie while sitting on a bed. The 27-year-old sported a lacy bra and matching panties from Lounge Intimates while waiting for Demi to join her on the trip. Shortly after sharing the image, Francesca posted a new photo where she smooched Demi who had finally made it to Tulum.

Page Six also snapped a few pics of the happy couple enjoying their time together on the beach as they kissed some more, held hands, and hugged. Both Demi and Francesca split from their partners last year, in December and June respectively. The former was linked to Leonie McSorley from Ex on The Beach, and the latter was previously engaged to her Netflix co-star Harry Jowsey.