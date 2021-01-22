Kate Bock Rocks The Slopes In A Sports Bra: ‘How To Counteract A Ski Tan’

Model Kate Bock looked incredible in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday, January 21, to the delight of her 764,000 followers. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl shared a trio of images in which she posed on a snowy mountainside and demonstrated her method of maintaining an even tan while enjoying outdoor winter activities. Over 11,000 fans double-tapped their screens to show their appreciation for her ingenuity in the course of the first afternoon in which the post was uploaded.

Kate wore extremely snug black ski pants with a bib overall attachment. The wide, adjustable straps over her shoulders featured a black-and-white diagonal striped detailing, and the front of the garment dipped almost to her navel.

She paired the warm athletic attire with a basic black sports bra, leaving several inches between the two through which her slender, toned midsection was visible. She credited the brand Perfect Moment Sports for her ensemble.

Bright sunshine poured across her chiseled shoulders and bare decolletage, as well as reflecting off the surrounding snow and illuminating the rest of her stunning physique.

Kate accessorized with a pair of thick, downy mittens to keep her hands warm, and added a bright crimson band slung loosely around her neck. The wide, seemingly knitted piece appeared to be a headband used to keep her hair that she had temporarily pulled down off her face. It was printed in white with large block letters that appeared to spell “perfect.” She also wore a pair of black sunglasses featuring round, mirrored lenses.

Her long, sandy blond tresses were center-parted and casually styled. Loose waves cascaded halfway down her back, and shorter layers in the front framed her delicate features.

In the first snap, Kate stood with her left side facing the camera. She slid her glove-covered thumbs beneath the straps of her suspenders, where they attached at her waist and tugged gently. This created a slight tension that pulled them away from her torso.

The two subsequent photos showed Kate sitting in the snow with her legs crossed asymmetrically in front of her body and her arms draped over her knees. Kate lifted her chin and gazed off-camera in the second image, and turned and gazed directly at the camera in the last.

Kate’s Instagram supporters loved the post, and couldn’t wait to express their adoration for her appearance.

“Snow queen,” one fan declared.

“Sick shades!” a second person exclaimed.

“Perfection,” a third follower remarked.