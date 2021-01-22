Qimmah Russo Runs Along The Beach In White Chanel String Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has once again dazzled her 1.7 Instagram followers with her latest bikini update. The post, which went live on Thursday, January 21, showed the celebrity rocking a teeny bikini as she ran along the beach. In the caption, she reminded her supporters that her 2021 calendar was now available to purchase.

Qimmah wore a white string bikini that featured the Chanel logo in black lettering on one cup. The top tied up in a halterneck fashion and plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of the model’s ample cleavage. The briefs sat high over her toned hips and the light color against her skin complimented her complexion perfectly. In addition, her flawless figure and perfectly toned physique were also focal points in the breathtaking clip.

Her dark locks were straightened and pulled up high on her head in a ponytail. Her hair bounced around her head as she ran. Then, as she spoke, she flicked her tresses behind her.

As the video started, Qimmah ran from in front of a rocky outcrop and toward the camera lens, showing off her chiseled body as she did so. When she reached the photographer, she paused before asking if her fans had bought her calendar yet. She then went on to declare that they wouldn’t want to miss it as she turned away from her intended audience and gave a little wink, shrugging her shoulders as she did so.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. In well under an hour, the clip had already racked up a whopping 23,600 likes and more than 130 comments from her avid supporters.

“That confidence is on 100 now. You in overdrive!!!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“Epitome of perfection,” a fan remarked.

“You are looking so BEAUTIFUL in your kini,” another user stated.

“Baewatch,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers used emoji rather than words as a way to convey how they felt about the fitness guru’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, as is often the case when it comes to Qimmah’s posts, the muscly arm also got a strenuous workout as well.

This is not the first time that Qimmah has shared video content pertaining to her calendar. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she shared some outtake footage of herself in various bathing suits as she posed in different locations. Needless to say, her fans were instantly impressed.