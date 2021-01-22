WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Throws Shade At The Undertaker For Criticizing Modern Wrestlers

The Undertaker came under fire from some WWE superstars after criticizing their locker room etiquette in his recent interview with The Joe Rogan Experience. The legendary superstar claimed that wrestlers back in his day were real “men,” and accused today’s performers of being too soft. Xavier Woods subsequently responded on Twitter, and he didn’t agree with the icon’s sentiments.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Woods stated that the current locker room environment is much better than it was back in The Undertaker’s prime. While he didn’t mention “The Deadman” specifically, his response appeared to be a response to his polarizing comments.

Woods thanked the influences who encouraged him and his peers from not adhering to the old-school way of doing things. Some of those people were around during those days, and they seemingly didn’t agree with The Undertaker’s beliefs.

“I wouldn’t be the person that I am without the guidance and lessons of a few key people from the previous generation of wrestling. They taught me about the business, to save my money, & that having video games in the locker room is healthier than having [redacted].”

The Undertaker spoke about men having “knives and guns in their bags” when he was coming up. According to “The Deadman,” problems got handled back then, whereas nowadays, they play video games and focus too much on their looks.

Some of Woods followers also noted that The Undertaker’s comments may have been taken out of context. One Twitter user claimed that he spoke about longing for a gritter and better product, as opposed to taking any shots at specific wrestlers.

The Undertaker also discussed his opinion of the modern product during his conversation with Rogan. As The Inquisitr documented, he claimed that there’s too much style and not enough substance these days. According to “The Deadman,” it’s because they’re trying to cater to a variety of tastes and niches.

He then went on to claim that there aren’t enough edgy superstars and said that everyone is too “soft.” His comments about the product and the behind-the-scenes mentality appear to have been interconnected, though he didn’t seem to harbor any ill will toward anyone.

The Undertaker’s interview saw him reflect back on his 30-year career, which came to an end last year following his WrestleMania 36 “Boneyard Match” with AJ Styles. He discussed a variety of topics during the episode, including his early days, rise to fame, late-career injury woes and eventual retirement.