Dua Lipa Flaunts Insane Bronzed Body In Tiny Blue Bikini

International superstar Dua Lipa scrolled through her photo library on January 21 and dumped a whole lot of random images into one giant Instagram upload. The 25-year-old put 10 photos in the new post — the most the platform will allow. She noted in her caption that she was “camera rolling” and selected some old photos to share with her fans.

Two of the photos within the post gave Dua’s 59.5 million followers an eyeful as she posed in different revealing swimsuits. Fans of the “New Rules” singer got a glimpse of her incredible body as she took in some rays while rocking a tiny blue bikini. The bathing suit had a design featuring different colored flowers. The top featured two small triangular pieces of fabric that were connected by long strings that tied around Dua’s neck and behind her back. The bottoms had thicker bands on the side that rose high on her waist.

Dua wore a multicolored necklace that looked to be handmade, and it had all sorts of random beads. She wore a simple lokai bracelet around her left wrist, which she held up by her head.

The singer’s body looked extra-bronzed as she soaked in the sun, and her torso collected beads of sweat that made her glisten.

In the second swimsuit shot, the Brit pulled down on her cover-up to reveal her toned tummy. She wore a maroon bikini with a matching bucket hat. Cocking her hips to one side, Dua showed off her slender frame and stared at her phone while she snapped the selfie. Her cleavage was slightly exposed in the suit, which only barely covered up her chest.

The new upload from the Londoner brought in over 1.3 million likes in just a few hours as well as 5,000 comments. Fans of the singer complimented her sexy physique, while others commented on some of the other images in the post, which included one of Dua with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

“YOU’RE A GODDESS,” one fan wrote, with several heart-eye emoji.

“Just wow!!!” a second added.

“Those are some serious body goals right there,” a third fan commented.

“Ommmggg you two are so beautiful,” a fourth follower remarked, with a drooling emoji.

Earlier this month, Dua sported another racy bathing suit while vacationing in Mexico. The hitmaker flashed her booty in a pink bikini while snuggling up to Anwar. She showed off her many tattoos and held a cigarette while enjoying her day with her man.