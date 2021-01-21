Joe Biden Should ‘Lynch’ Mike Pence In The Name Of ‘Unity,’ Writer Says

In a now-deleted tweet, New York Times contributor Will Wilkinson called for U.S. commander-on-chief Joe Biden to “lynch” former vice president Mike Pence in the name of “unity,” The Federalist reported.

“If Biden really wanted unity, he’d lynch Mike Pence,” he tweeted.

Before the controversial remark, the writer responded to conservative criticism of Biden, RT reported.

“‘Aha! Biden proposes policies I dislike. HIS CALL FOR UNITY IS A LIE!’ is all the forlorn conservative mind can seem to muster. Sad.”

As noted by RT, Wilkinson’s account — which is now private — remains active despite his apparent incitement of violence. The publication underlined that Donald Trump’s account was suspended from Twitter following his purported role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol and tweets that were determined by the company to be tantamount to inciting brutality.

The New York Times contributor is the vice president of the leftist think tank Niskanen Center. He later apologized for his post and claimed it was meant as a joke.

“Last night I made an error of judgment and tweeted this. It was sharp sarcasm, but looked like a call for violence. That’s always wrong, even as a joke. It was especially wrong at a moment when unity and peace are so critical. I’m deeply sorry and vow not to repeat the mistake.”

But as noted by The Federalist, Wilkinson has downplayed barbarity from the left in the past. In addition, his boss, Jerry Taylor, threatened to assault Patricia and Mark McCloskey — the St. Louis couple who notoriously brandished weapons and aimed them at protestors near their home.

It’s also not the first time Pence has been the target of a call for violence. As The Inquisitr reported, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood previously called for Pence to be arrested for treason and executed for opposing the former president’s battle to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Per Forbes, Wood was permanently banned from Twitter after he claimed that the attack on the Capitol was “staged.”

Concerningly, calls for Pence’s execution might have come close to materializing. Per The Guardian, “Hang Mike Pence” trended on Twitter earlier this month — before the platform removed it — in the wake of Trump’s suspension. The publication noted that the same chant was used at the Capitol riots. In addition, Jim Bourg, a Reuters picture editor in Washington, claimed that he heard at least three different rioters at the uprising say they wanted to find Pence and hang him from a tree for treason.