Qimmah Russo Flaunts Ample Cleavage And Bodacious Booty In Backless Skintight Dress

Fitness guru Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account with some sizzling new photos of herself on Thursday, January 21, sending her 1.7 million followers into a frenzy.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was seemingly captured in a parking lot for the three-slide series as several cars, including an olive green i8 BMW, were visible behind her. She showcased her body from different perspectives as she switched between a number of sultry poses.

In the first photo, she stood with the left side of her figure facing the camera. She appeared in a candid light as her arms were captured mid-air. She rotated her head slightly to her left as she wore a natural pout on her face and looked at the camera. She flaunted the front of her body in the second snapshot, popping one hip out to call attention to her killer curves. She also gave off sexy librarian energy as she grabbed her eyeglasses with her right hand. Her bodacious booty was the center of attention in the third image.

Her long, raven-colored locks, which were partially pulled back, were styled in loose waves that cascaded around her shoulders and back. Some side-bangs also fell over her left eye. Her nails were cut short and painted with a white polish.

Qimmah wore a colorful, scanty dress from Fashion Nova, a popular online-based clothing company, that easily flaunted her insane figure. The backless-garment featured two thin shoulder straps, cut-out sides, and a low-cut neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage and sideboob. The skintight number also featured small buttons over the model’s thighs — some of which she left undone to show even more skin.

She accessorized the look with an expensive-looking watch and ring.

In the post’s caption, Qimmah promoted Fashion Nova and tagged their Instagram handle. She also wished her multitude of followers a great day.

The jaw-dropping content received more than 47,000 likes from social media users since it went live just seven hours ago. Nearly 1,000 fans also commented on the post to express to Qimmah how much they adored her, her form, and her choice of skimpy attire.

“You are looking amazing Qimmah, one user wrote, adding a single pink heart emoji to their comment.

“Wowwwww, you are so beautiful, such a baddie,” a second fan chimed in.

“Absolutely ravishing! Have an awesome day,” a third admirer wanted to know.

“Amazing bod hun,” a fourth individual wrote.

The beauty has teased her Instagram followers with plenty of smoking-hot content this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded some photos that displayed her in an impossibly tiny one-piece swimsuit.