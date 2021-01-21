Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Realizes Flo Spilled The Beans To Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 22, tease that Chelsea will be enraged by Adam and Sharon’s friendship. In Los Angeles, Summer gets all the dirt on Sally from Flo, and back home, Gloria surprises an unenthused Kevin.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has enough on her plate, and she is not thrilled when Adam (Mark Grossman) bonds again with Sharon (Sharon Case), according to SheKnows Soaps. Chelsea cannot express herself out loud, but as Adam tries to talk to her, thoughts run through her mind, and many of them involve him and Sharon. She is beyond furious that Sharon showed up at the penthouse recently. While Chelsea doesn’t know, Adam also sent Sharon flowers, which leaves Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) unhappy.

Chelsea’s doctor warns Adam that she might have a psychological issue keeping her from progressing, so Adam tries to figure out how to help her overcome that. He’s in complete denial that Sharon may be the reason Chelsea remains locked in her head.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

In Los Angeles, Summer (Hunter King) has a fruitful conversation with Flo (Katrina Bowden) about Sally (Courtney Hope). Flo is incredibly willing to spill all the tea about her former rival. Summer is stunned to learn just how far Sally is willing to go to get her man and her way. The good news is Flo warned Summer what Sally is capable of in advance, so she is prepared. When Summer lets Kyle (Michael Mealor) in on all the dirty details, they both realize they’ve likely escaped a big problem when it comes to the redhead.

Sadly for Sally, back in Genoa City, Summer’s social media shows that Flo is spilling the beans. It looks like the former fashion designer’s clean slate is about to get a lot dirtier. This could lead to Sally taking drastic measures.

Finally, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) receives a surprise visitor in the form of his mother, Gloria (Judith Chapman). She insists that she only hoped to help the Newmans with her latest scheme, but Kevin isn’t so sure. Sadly for Kevin, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Gloria is back in Genoa City, which she calls home, but she doesn’t have anywhere to stay.

Since Kevin and Chloe recently downsized, it’s unclear where she might live, but she makes a beeline to Jack (Peter Bergman) who seems to be getting awfully friendly with Sally. Jack may not be the solution to Gloria’s woes despite their previous entanglement.