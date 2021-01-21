Yovanna Ventura Relaxes In Unbuttoned Red Satin Loungewear And Matching Lacy Bra: ‘Valentine?’

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura teased her 5.3 million followers with an early Valentine’s Day treat. The update, which was posted on Thursday, January 21, featured the model in a stunning satin outfit as she lounged on a settee. In the caption, she simply stated “Valentine?” and her fans couldn’t wait to dive into the comments section in order to respond.

Yovanna wore a pair of red satin pants that were slung low over her hips. She teamed this with a matching shirt that was completely unbuttoned as she reclined on a white rug that was on top of the settee. This meant that her lacy underwire bra was proudly on display, along with a generous amount of her cleavage as well as her flat stomach.

The celebrity rested her head against a pillow with a broad grin on her face. Her long brunette locks were unstyled and tumbled down around her shoulders. A single strand also fell down over her forehead, giving a further casual air to the photo.

One arm was lifted over her head and positioned behind her dark mane. The other one toyed with a strand of hair by her ear.

In the caption, she tagged the Italian lingerie label, Intimissimi. This gave her supporters an idea of where to head should they want to replicate the look themselves on Valentine’s Day.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within two hours, the photo had already racked up an impressive 29,900 likes and more than 200 comments from her avid supporters.

“Can I take you on a date?” one fan cheekily queried.

“WOW WOW WOW!” a fan declared in all-caps.

“Super cute def need a set like this in my life,” another user remarked.

“Omg yesssssss,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a long row of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to simply use emoji rather than words when it came to expressing how they felt about Yovanna’s gorgeous new update. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the kissing one and various flower emoji also got a serious workout in the comments section as well.

Yovanna often flaunts her flawless figure when sharing content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a skimpy bikini that wows her fans. In the caption, she gave herself some positive reinforcement and declared that she was a goddess. Of course, her admirers couldn’t wait to agree with the statement.