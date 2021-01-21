Holly Sonders Spreads Her Legs & Eats Her Bikini In Latest Sultry Snap

Holly Sonders took to Instagram on Thursday, January 21, and treated her 545,000 followers to a tasty snap in the literal sense. The former golfer and Fox host was craving a “sugar rush,” and she proceeded to eat her own sultry attire to get one.

The image depicted the model in a figure-flaunting edible bikini that appeared to be made out of candy. She sat on an exercise ball with her legs spread apart, holding her bikini out and chewing on the strap.

The candy-coated bikini was also see-through and showed off plenty of skin. The model’s abs were also fully on display in the shot, though the attire left little to the imagination. She accessorized the get-up with a sparkly bellybutton ring.

In the accompanying caption, Sonders revealed that she ate the swimming attire and told her followers where to go if they wanted to see the rest of the set. She also credited the photographer who was responsible for documenting her candy-eating escapades.

The upload also gained plenty of interest and positive feedback since it hit the image-sharing platform. As of this writing, Sonders’ racy pic has received over 5,000 likes and numerous comments, with the majority of responses praising her looks and interesting choice in fashion.

“You could let go of that strap,” suggested one Instagram user.

“You are sooo YUMMY,” gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with flame, trophy, heart and lip emoji.

“Oh to be an exercise ball,” joked a third Instagram follower, adding a laughing emoji for added measure.

“God should be commended for a job well done when he finished with you! Absolutely Beautiful,” wrote a fourth Instagrammer.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section. Some of Sonders’ cheekier admirers also noted that they’d have loved to have helped her finish her sweets. However, the majority of them kept their responses safe for work.

Sonders’ latest upload is one in a string of many that have heated up her social media in recent times. As The Inquisitr documented this week, she also shared a snap of her sitting with legs apart while rocking black lingerie and knee-high boots.

She has also paid homage to world-famous pop stars lately. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she dressed up as Rihanna and Britney Spears, putting her own spin on some of their most famous scantily-clad outfits. In the photo featured in the article, she honored Rihanna and the outfit work in her “S&M” music video.