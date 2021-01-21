Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Impressive Assets While Wearing White Crop Top And Sweatpants

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima has once again impressed her 4.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, January 21, saw the celebrity rocking a particularly tight Bo and Tee crop top and sweatpants.

In the caption, she declared that she was certainly ready to go for a drive as she leaned against the front of a car. As to be expected, her supporters couldn’t wait to voice their opinion on the matter.

Bruna posed in front of the massive vehicle but it was all that her fans could do to notice as their attention appeared to be solely placed on the celebrity. She wore a white crop top that clung to her form and plunged down low, revealing plenty of her ample cleavage. She teamed this with a matching pair of sweatpants that were slung low over her hips, giving her admirers a view of her toned stomach and golden tan.

Her golden locks, which were normally straightened, were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves this time. Tendrils of hair tumbled down over her shoulders as she posed in front of the car. She completed the look by wearing a gold band on one wrist.

The car was parked on a lush lawn. Behind it, was a perfectly manicured hedge and a tall palm tree could also be seen off into the distance.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already gathered an impressive 33,400 likes and more than 260 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“The cutest two-piece,” wrote fellow Instagram sensation and independent recording artist, Taya Larré.

“Adorable princess,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” another fan remarked.

“Attractiveness overload,” a user declared.

In addition, many people decided to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to show their appreciation for Bruna’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji, with users quite often using long rows of them to convey how they felt.

Bruna regularly drives fans to a frenzy when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a TikTok video to her Instagram account that definitely impressed those who follow her. Wearing nothing but a towel at the start of the clip, Bruna then changed into a yellow mini dress when the song switched from Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot in Herre,” to “Buss It” by Dallas-based rapper Erica Banks. She then twerked along to the song, delighting her admirers in the process.