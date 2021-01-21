Jilissa Zoltko Is A Smokeshow In Plunging Top And Skintight Booty Shorts

Social media sensation Jilissa Zoltko shared some attention-grabbing new photos of her famous figure on Thursday, January 21, wowing her 1 million Instagram followers.

The 23-year-old was captured next to a low white wall, seemingly in an indoor space, for the three-slide series. She struck some eye-catching poses that helped emphasize her killer curves.

In the first image, Jilissa stood with one hip cocked out as she faced the camera. Her left hand slightly touched her hair while her right hand grabbed her cross-body purse. She turned her head to her left as she smiled widely, showing off her pearly whites. She posed similarly in the second image, except she directed her gaze toward the camera in that frame. Meanwhile, she pouted in the third photo, giving off sultry vibes.

Her long blond hair, which was styled in loose waves, was parted in the middle and fell around her back and shoulders. She rocked her nails semi-long with a nude polish.

The model showcased her enviable physique in a scanty all-white athleisure-wear ensemble from Bo and Tee, a U.K.-based clothing brand. Her top featured a ribbed texture, two thick shoulder straps, and a plunging neckline that put much of her cleavage on display. The garment’s cropped body also highlighted her flat midsection. She teamed the number with matching high-rise booty shorts that tightly hugged her curvy figure, drawing the eye to her hips and slim waist.

Jilissa added some color to the outfit with a black Christian Dior purse. She also accessorized with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses, a gold bracelet, a ring, and a dainty necklace.

In the caption, she expressed that she was out and about, and tagged Bo and Tee’s Instagram handle.

Jilissa’s latest post, which went live just one hour ago, looked to be popular with social media users as it accumulated more than 5,000 likes. In the comments section, dozens of fans quickly articulated their sweet thoughts on the model.

“Such a babe mama,” one individual commented, following with two heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow wonderful woman,” another admirer chimed in.

“Looking absolutely stunning,” a third fan gushed, inundating their compliment with red heart and heart-eyes symbols.

“That white on you, I can’t take it,” a fourth user added.

Jilissa often updates her Instagram feed with stunning content. Just earlier today, she shared some photos that displayed her in a sexy navy-colored bra and matching panties. That post has received more than 58,000 likes so far.