Brit Manuela Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Activewear

On Thursday, January 21, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing outside on a sidewalk in front of an olive-green stucco wall. The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

Brit opted to wear a skintight black cropped tank top and a pair of matching high-waisted leggings. the sporty ensemble, which was from the clothing brand Freddy Store, showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the look with a pendant necklace, multicolored tennis shoes, and a black baseball hat that shielded her eyes from the sun. The brunette bombshell had also pulled back her hair in a ponytail.

In the first image, Brit turned away from the photograph, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked off into the distance, as she flashed her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward while standing with her legs spread. She tugged on her ponytail and looked directly at the camera lens, parting her full lips. She showed off her backside once again in the final shot.

In the caption of the post, Brit advertised for Freddy Store by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“So gorg! Love these leggings,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look amazing,” added a different devotee, along with a yellow heart emoji.

“OMG beautiful model,” remarked another admirer.

“The nicest booty and personality ever,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

Brit is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a black bra and matching underwear while standing in front of a magazine stand. She also sported an unbuttoned plaid shirt. That post has been liked over 56,000 times since it was shared.