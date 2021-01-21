Addison Rae Shows Off Perky Derriere While Relaxing By The Pool In A White Thong Bikini

Addison Rae enjoyed some R&R at the pool on Thursday, where she looked hotter than ever in a skimpy bikini. The TikTok star delighted her 34.5 million Instagram followers with a series of snaps from her time by the water, bringing some serious heat to her page.

The triple-pic update kicked off with a shot of the 20-year-old laid out stomach-down across a plush lounge chair. She pushed her elbows together and rested her chin in her hands as she shot a squinted look to the camera while pursing her lips into a slight scowl. A luxurious pool that was surrounded by vibrant greenery sat just inches behind her, while a beautiful sunset lit up the sky with a gorgeous golden glow.

Addison stunned as she flaunted her flawless figure in a tiny white bikini that complemented her deep tan. The two-piece included a pair of cheeky, thong-style bottoms that showed off her perky derriere in its entirety while also giving her audience a glimpse at her curvy hips and toned legs. It had a thin, stringy waistband that was tied tightly around her waist in dainty bows, helping to accentuate her hourglass silhouette.

Most of the brunette’s halter-style bikini top was hidden due to the fact that she was lying on her stomach, though fans only needed to swipe left for a look full look at the skimpy garment, as she was seen sitting up straight in the final two images of the post. Addison’s ample cleavage was left well on display in the itty-bitty swimwear due to its daring v-neckline, while its thin shoulder straps offered a better look at her toned arms. Her flat stomach and chiseled abs could also be seen in the duo of shots, adding even more heat to the sizzling scene.

Addison glammed up her pool day look with a string of dainty pearls, as well as a silver chain bracelet and hoop earrings. She also styled in her long, dark locks into a sleek ponytail that sat high up on top of her head.

The triple-pic update earned considerable attention from the social media star’s massive online audience, racking up more than 4.8 million likes and thousands of comments after just six hours of going live.

“OMG PERFECT,” one person wrote.

“Body goals,” praised another fan.

“She’s stunning in every picture but when I say she’s stunning in this one I mean SHE’S STUNNING,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re breathtaking,” added a fourth admirer.

Addison showed some skin in another update earlier this week that saw her rocking a leopard-print two-piece and matching sarong while leaning up against a tree. Fans were thrilled by that post as well, awarding it over 4.5 million likes and 18,000-plus comments to date.