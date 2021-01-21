Donald Trump Will Continue To Lead As ‘Shadow President,’ Theory Says

A Wednesday report from Business Insider spotlights the many theories circulating on the internet and social media platforms of Donald Trump supporters and QAnon adherents. One theory that surfaced on 4chan claimed Trump will continue to lead the United States as a “shadow president.”

According to a post on the theory, President Joe Biden, his cabinet, and various Democratic and Republican lawmakers and officials were arrested. But to avoid a Civil War, the theory claims an agreement was reached.

“Biden and other deep state elements will be allowed to move freely and serve their terms. President Trump would ‘concede’ and leave office. But this is all for appearance.”

The reality, the poster claims, is that Trump is still the leader of the United States, and the following four years of policy will actually be his doing.

Business Insider noted it’s unclear how much support the hypothesis has. Nevertheless, it is one of many controversial theories attempting to explain the former president’s loss following his successor’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Linsday Graham previously predicted that Trump would become a “shadow president,” New York Magazine’s Intelligencer reported. Although Graham was not referring to the previously mentioned theory — his comment was made in early December — he believes Trump will have influence over American politics in the years to come.

“He has a lot of sway over the Republican Party,” Graham said.

“If he objects to anything Biden [does], it would be hard to get Republicans on board. If he blessed some kind of deal, it would be easier to get something done. In many ways, he’ll be a shadow president.”

The publication noted that “shadow” opposition leaders are common in parliamentary systems, but not in the United States. However, the publication suggested that if the idea spreads amid claims of a “stolen election,” Trump could become the most powerful former U.S. leader since Theodore Roosevelt.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

According to the Nieman Foundation for Journalism, mainstream media outlets could help elevate Trump to “shadow president” status by continuing to cover him following his exit from the White House. Given his millions of followers and possible 2024 run, the Harvard journalism institution predicted that some outlets could treat the former president as a “leader in temporary exile as opposed to a powerless retiree.”

As The Inquisitr reported, one Trump supporter believes he is going to be sworn in as president in March, which he called the “ancient time.”