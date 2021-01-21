Sierra Skye Sports Lace Lingerie While Kneeling With Her Legs Spread In Tantalizing Video

On Thursday, January 21, American model Sierra Skye made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing video for her 4.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip, which was filmed on Sierra’s smartphone, showed the 25-year-old posing before a sizable mirror in a white-walled room. A dining room table, a white couch, and windows partially covered by curtains can be seen in the background.

Sierra kneeled with her legs spread on a white chair. She covered her face with her phone, as she rubbed her thigh with her unoccupied hand. She appeared to be focusing her gaze on her phone screen, as she recorded the video.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a teal lace teddy with cut-out detailing that left little to the imagination. The risque garment, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. In addition, the color of the lingerie beautifully complemented her tan skin. Sierra piled on the accessories, wearing a chain necklace, numerous rings, and bracelet. The blond bombshell also styled her honey-colored hair in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her face.

The clip was paired with the song “Eleven” by Khalid, featuring Summer Walker.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“The queen of Instagram is here,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are amazingly hot,” added a different devotee, along with a fire emoji.

“Omg so sexy and hot,” remarked another admirer.

“So beautiful and sexy! You are perfect @sierraaaskyee,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the clip. They, instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Sierra has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore a cheeky pale pink two-piece swimsuit. That post has been liked over 95,000 times since it was shared.