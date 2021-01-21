Swedish Hottie Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Sculpted Legs In A Sexy Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom’s most recent Instagram share featured her in another sexy swimsuit that did her figure nothing but favors. The model shared the image to her feed on January 21, and her fans have loved it.

Anna crouched down on her tippy toes in the sizzling new shot. A geotag indicated that she was in Sweden. She turned her body in profile and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. One of her hands brushed the side of her cheek and the other one was draped over her knee. Her elbow rested on her knee and there was a minor arch in her back.

She appeared to be outdoors, where a few large rocks made up the background. Anna traded in her athletic gear for a sexy one-piece suit that revealed plenty of skin for her adoring fans.

The garment had a bright white fabric that complemented her fair skin. Its thin straps clung tightly to her shoulders and her arms were bare. The low neckline offered a tease of Anna’s bare collar, but her pose obscured the full view. Her tiny frame and midsection were hugged tightly by the swimwear. The piece featured high cut legs that exposed her hips. Anna was also able to show off her muscular pins, thanks to the scanty cut.

Anna was barefoot, which added to the casual vibe of the image. She slicked her blond mane out of her face and it tumbled over her shoulders and back. Her dewy complexion appeared to be enhanced by great lighting.

She added a single emoji to the caption, which may have indicated that she was spending the day at the beach.

Fans were thrilled with the most recent addition to her feed. Within a matter of minutes, the post has amassed over 3,100 likes and 40-plus comments. Some users applauded the model’s gym-honed figure, while a few more used emoji to express themselves instead.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one follower raved.

“She is wonderful with this mermaid physical,” wrote a second fan, along with a few flame emoji.

“Stunning, Anna you’re so beautiful!” a third remarked.

“You are so very very and I admire you so much. Sending kisses from abroad,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Anna stunned in another curve-hugging outfit. Her look featured a cream dress that hugged her hourglass frame in all the right ways. Its backless cut treated audience to a tease of skin and she added loose spirals to her mane to complete the ensemble.