Casey Costelloe Bares Booty & Major Sideboob In A String Bikini As She Expresses Excitement For The Weekend

Casey Costelloe is excited for the weekend, per her latest Instagram post. The model expressed her excitement for the end of the workweek in a new upload on Thursday, January 21 that also included a sizzling snap showing off her flawless physique.

The Australian beauty appeared to be on the beach in the steamy shot, as she was surrounded by soft sand that seemed to stretch on for miles around her as she worked the camera. She posed with her backside to the lens and lifted both arms high up in the air as the breeze blew gently through her blond locks.

Casey was suited up in yet another scanty two-piece from her endless swimsuit collection that perfectly suited her bodacious physique. The bikini boasted a colorful pattern that popped against her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to its racy design.

The social media star likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her round booty in a pair of sexy bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The garment’s daring thong-style left her enviable buns exposed in their entirety, as well as her curvy hips and long, lean legs. It also featured a thin string waistband that was tied tightly around her midsection, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Casey’s swim top was only partially within eyesight in the photo, though it was easy to tell that it was just as risque. The halter-style number featured a set of tiny cups that covered up only what was necessary of her voluptuous assets, flashing an eyeful of sideboob as she struck the triumphant pose. The swimwear also had thin straps that knotted tightly around her neck and ribcage, leaving her toned arms and shoulders bare for her followers to admire.

Casey’s 785,000 followers on the platform were hardly shy about showing some love for her latest update, awarding it over 8,500 likes and dozens of comments after just 10 hours of going live to her feed.

“Wow, super sexy,” one person wrote.

“Suns out, buns out,” quipped another fan.

“Absolutely perfect woman,” a third follower praised.

“Enjoy your weekend,” added a fourth admirer.

Casey has been sharing a number of eye-popping photos lately, many of which show her clad in skimpy swimsuits. On Tuesday, the model steamed things up with a photo of her rocking a tiny yellow two-piece while enjoying a dip in the pool — a look that has earned over 9,000 likes and 180 comments to date.