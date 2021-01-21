Boity Thulo Flaunts Toned Abs & Thick Thighs In Vibrant African-Print Swimsuit

Boity Thulo showed off her incredible figure in her latest Instagram share. The South African celeb has been delivering some stunning updates on her social media feed lately. Last month, the TV personality flashed her voluptuous figure while wearing hot pants in a smoking-hot video clip.

On Thursday, the rapper flaunted her curves in an African-print two-piece swimming costume. The vibrant colors of the skintight swimwear complemented her sun-kissed complexion, and she looked radiant.

Boity took to the outdoors for the photoshoot. She modeled the swimwear in a lush garden filled with blue and pink hydrangeas, shrubs, and trees. The plants provided a tranquil backdrop as she put her flawless physique on display.

The 30-year-old posed by placing one leg in front of the other. Boity let her arms hang at her sides as she put her curves on show. She turned her face to the side and smiled as she was photographed in a shady spot in the garden.

The celeb wore a full-sleeved swimsuit top with a round neckline. It clung to her upper torso while providing plenty of coverage.

Boity paired the top with its matching bottoms, which sat high on her legs, allowing her to showcase the curve of her hips. The model celebrated her thick thighs in the skimpy number.

The swimsuit left her midsection bare. She flaunted her toned abs and petite waist that emphasized her enviable hourglass figure.

The influencer elevated her ensemble with some well-chosen jewelry. She rocked rings, a chain necklace, and large gold hoop earrings. She styled her hair in a deep side-part and let her ombre locks fall gracefully to her shoulder in waves.

Boity’s fans loved the offering and showered her with attention soon after she shared the image. The photo has already accumulated over 100,000 likes. She also received a slew of comments from her ardent fans.

“Damn, you look beautiful, sweetie… Always on point,” an admirer wrote.

Another mused about her looks.

“I used to think she’s beautiful, and today I’ve realized I was right,” they declared.

The brunette bombshell also received at least one marriage proposal.

“Marry me,” one follower asked her and added heart and ring emoji to their request.

A fourth user waxed lyrical about Boity’s figure.

“You’re complete body goals. Go get you some, girl. You deserve it. You’re looking fine and then some,” they gushed before adding a heart-eyed and black heart emoji to their words.