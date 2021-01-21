Russian Model Lily Ermak Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sparkly Bikini

Lily Ermak gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers something to look at earlier this week when she treated them to a stunning new update. The Russian model and content creator took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a snapshot of herself rocking a sparkly bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo captured Ermak enjoying a sunny day at a beach in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag. She was photographed in the late afternoon, judging by the long shadows cast on the sand. Ermak leaned against the trunk of a palm tree facing the sun. She closed her eyes and allowed her lips to hang slightly open.

Ermak rocked a stylish two-piece bathing suit featuring a series of silver sequins against an ice-white background, a color that contrasted with her tan complexion. The top had small triangles that were widely spaced on her chest, showcasing her ample bust. She tugged on the sides of her matching bottoms, exposing her curvy hips. They boasted a U-shaped waistband that highlighted her tight lower stomach.

Ermal tied a matching towel around her head, keeping the focus on her face.

Ermak shared gratitude for her life in the caption, which she wrote in Russian. She noted that the sun is shining, and that she is getting high on life, concluding that “everything is fine,” according to a Google translation.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans, garnering more than 18,500 likes and upwards of 220 comments since going live. While some of her followers took to the comments section to interact with her caption, most of them used the occasion to rave about her good looks and stunning physique.

“Very beautiful, cute and beautiful bust with a sexy and cool body. I love you,” one user gushed.

“You look great, you are a perfect woman, you are so sexy,” replied another fan.

“That amazing sexy body [four heart-eyes emoji] Dream babe,” a third follower chimed in.

“No one can deny her beauty, so perfect baby,” replied a fourth admirer.

This isn’t the first time Ermak flaunts her bikini-clad body in her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded a slideshow that saw her in a skimpy two-piece as she enjoyed a day in the snow while posing with a snowboard. The knitted garment was made out of light brown thread, creating a skimpy number that flaunted plenty of skin. In one shot, she wore her top undone, posing with her back turned to censor it.