‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Stuns In A Curve-Hugging Dress With A High Slit While Promoting Book

Candace Cameron Bure showed off her amazing figure in another outfit that perfectly suited her frame. The snapshot was added Fuller House star’s Instagram feed on January 21 and it’s earned her nothing but love from fans.

The update featured two new photos where she wore the same dress. In the first image, she was standing in the center of the frame. Candace appeared to be inside of her home. She posed on a furry rug and there were a fireplace and a leafy green plant behind her. She placed one hand on her hip and draped the opposite near her thigh. The actress titled her head to the side and smiled for the camera.

Candace was pictured rocking the same outfit in the second photo. She was seated on a stool with a fur top and was surrounded by television equipment. In her caption, Candace let her fans know that press for her new book was a little different this year.

She showcased her gym-honed figure in a tight red dress that was constructed of lace. It had padded shoulders and capped sleeves. The top of her collar had a few cutouts that exposed her skin underneath. The middle of the piece was tight around Candace’s waist and it highlighted her slender frame. A slit on the left side was decorated with fringe and the cut showed off her tanned leg.

The children’s author added a pair of flats with a red strap that matched the color of her dress. The front of the footwear had a light pink bow that added another pop of color to Candace’s look. Her bling included a wedding ring with a large diamond. She wore her long blond locks with a side part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders.

Candace tagged her outfit details in the caption of the post. The images have only been live on Candace’s feed for a short time, but her fans have not been shy about showering them with praise. More than 29,000 double-tapped the update while an additional 400 left comments. Some social media users complimented her chic look and many others congratulated her on the new book.

“Looking ravishing and fresh wherever you are! Congrats on the book Sister,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Those shoes are everything!” a second fan exclaimed.

“I mean wowww!!! Stunning as always!!! And those shoes. Yassss queeeennn,” another follower complimented.

“I want those shoes! They look super Cute on you! Love you Candace!” a fourth chimed in.