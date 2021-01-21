Yaslen Clemente Stuns Fans While Rocking Scanty Red Bathing Suit For Sizzling New Video

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente certainly stunned thousands of her 2.5 million Instagram users on Thursday, January 20, when she shared some alluring footage of herself in a scanty bathing suit.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was captured by an outdoor pool for the footage — which was teamed with the song “Walk” by Saucy Santana — as a row of large palm trees was visible next to her.

Yaslen stole the show as she stood centered in the frame and strutted on a grass-lined concrete pavement towards the camera. She grabbed her hair with her left hand and held up a single rose with her right. She then tossed the rose aside and caressed her figure before striking a sexy pose that highlighted her curves. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted as she directed her strong glare into the camera’s lens, exuding a sultry energy.

Yaslen’s long highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a high ponytail that swung from side to side while she power walked. Her long nails seemed to be perfectly manicured and were finished with a vibrant red polish that matched her revealing ensemble.

The model rocked a minuscule rose-print bathing suit from Bikinis By Yas, a swimwear company she founded. The number, which was from the Le Moulin Rouge Vol. 1 collection, featured thick shoulder straps that wrapped around her neck and a lace-up design in the front that revealed an ample amount of cleavage and a bit of her toned midsection. The piece was also designed with high-rise briefs that called attention to her curvy hips and bodacious derrière.

She finished the poolside look with thigh-high white leather boots.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that the Le Moulin Rouge Vol. 1 collection was dropping today. She also tagged Bikinis By Yas’ Instagram handle.

The smoking-hot video, which went live two hours ago, has already accumulated more than 96,000 plays and 21,000 likes, proving to be a real attention-grabber. Hundreds of fans also filled the comments section with kind thoughts and compliments for the model, her form, her beauty, and her bathing attire.

“That’s super hot,” one user wrote.

“Looking very gorgeous and beautiful,” a second fan chimed in, following their words with flower and kissing-face symbols.

“Your body amazes me a lot,” a third admirer asserted.

“Wow, very attractive,” a fourth individual added, adding a string of fire emoji.

The beauty has promoted her new swimwear collection on Instagram all week long. Just yesterday, she shared images of herself in a pink bikini top with large cut-outs and matching thong bottoms.