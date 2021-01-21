Australian Model Olivia Mathers Slays In Embroidered Lingerie & A Black Cowboy Hat For Artsy Window Snaps

Olivia Mathers showed some skin in the latest addition to her Instagram feed, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The triple-pic update was shared on Thursday, January 21, and has earned nothing but love since going live. The photo op boasted an artsy setup that saw Olivia posing inside a luxurious house in front of a large window, where a glass vase of beautiful daisies sat on top of a small table. Meanwhile, the camera was positioned outside on the other side of the glass.

As for her look in the sizzling update, the model slayed as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a set of gorgeous lingerie from Cloud Blvd. that perfectly suited her killer curves. The racy ensemble included a sexy bustier top with a deep neckline that showed off her cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had thick, flattering seams on its bodice, as well as an intricate floral design on its underwire-style cups that drew even more attention to Olivia’s ample chest.

The garment also boasted a cropped length, cutting off in the middle of her torso to show off her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of semi-sheer panties with the same embroidered pattern. The undergarment showcased Olivia’s curvy hips thanks to its high-cut design, which also offered a peek at her sculpted thighs. It had a unique, double waistband that fit snugly around her hips, helping to accentuate her slender frame. She teased her followers by tugging at its straps in one of the photos, giving the update even more of a provocative vibe.

Olivia completed her barely there look by placing a black cowboy hat on top of her dirty blond hair, which was styled in a loose, low ponytail. She also wore a dainty gold necklace and hoop earrings to give it a hint of bling.

The trio of snaps proved to be extremely popular, racking up nearly 25,000 likes after just nine hours of going live. Dozens of notes filled up the comments section as well, many with compliments for the Aussie hottie.

“OMG,” one person wrote,” adding a single flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“Loving this aesthetic,” quipped another fan.

“You are literally the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfect!” praised a fourth admirer.

Olivia has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of new Instagram uploads this week. On Tuesday, the social media star brought the heat in a black bra-and-panties combo that she slipped into to show off the results of her newest self-tanner. Her followers were thrilled by that post as well, awarding it more than 19,000 likes and 111 comments to date.