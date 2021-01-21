Brielle Biermann Slays In Deep Plunging Mini Blazer Dress

Brielle Biermann is showing off her impressive figure in another sultry Instagram snapshot. The Don’t Be Tardy star shared two photos to her feed on January 21, where she sported an aqua-colored blazer dress by SHEIN. The Bravolebrity is an ambassador for the clothing company and regularly promotes its products on her timeline.

In the new pics, Brielle wore the colorful garb that had a super short hemline. The reality tv star’s bronzed legs were revealed by its short length, which landed just underneath her rump. The piece had long sleeves and thick lapels lined the deep plunge of the dress’s neckline. Brielle had the blazer cinched tightly at her waist with the help of a thick belt that had a large square buckle. Faux buttons also adorned the look, as did two large front pockets.

Brielle wore her long dark locks down and in loose waves that cascaded near the sides of her face. Her nails were painted a bright red and were quite long. The tips were squared off and featured sharp corners, which gave the look a little bit of edginess.

The Bravo personality posed for the shots outside, in front of the exterior of her house. The home’s brick walls were surrounded by large trees and bushes, which Brielle positioned herself in front of.

In the caption, Brielle wrote she was “boss babe ready” and gave her 1.3 million followers a promo code to use on SHEIN’s website. In just a few hours, the new upload had over 14,000 likes and 130 comments. Fans of the reality star complimented her hot look in the comments section, with many of them focusing on the beautiful hue of the blazer.

“ALWAYS stay true to yourself and follow your Dreams as a Beautiful young Lady,” one user wrote.

“Gorgeous! Love the color!!!” added a second person.

“Okay but the way that this color suits you so well,” a third follower praised.

“Business woman vibez,” declared a fourth admirer.

Brielle’s followers also left a plethora of emoji in the comments section, which ranged from the heart-eyed smiley face to the crown as fans called her a “queen.”

Her new post matches several she has shared in the last few weeks. Brielle has been posting more conservative looks lately and hasn’t been revealing too much of her body. Just last month, she showed off her curves while keeping them covered in a strapless mini dress.