Stunning ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Wrestles With A Life-Changing Decision

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah has a big, life-changing decision to make after Abby asks her to serve as a surrogate for her and Chance. Actress Camryn Grimes recently previewed the bombshell storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

During their recent dance party to cheer up Abby (Melissa Ordway), Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) briefly discussed having children for the first time. Although they’ve been together for a while, the subject of kids hadn’t really come up between them. Given that mention, many viewers expressed that they thought Abby would need a surrogate for her and Chance (Donny Boaz), and it looks like those predictions will come true.

Although they didn’t like each other for a while, recently, Mariah and Abby have shared a closer friendship. Mariah served as her maid of honor, and she has been there for Abby after she learned that she couldn’t carry a baby due to scar tissue in her uterus. Things are pretty new between them, even though they got close quickly. When she realizes what Abby wants to ask her, she’s stunned because she doesn’t think anybody should rely on her at this stage in her life.

“The perfect word is ‘gobsmacked.’ Their friendship is relatively new. We have to remember where Abby and Mariah started. They didn’t like each other, so this big ask is a far, far cry from that. So, yeah, gobsmacked is how I would describe her reaction,” previewed Grimes.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Obviously, this request is huge, and Mariah doesn’t seem overly enthusiastic about it. There is also Tessa and her feelings to consider. Mariah lets Abby know that she will have to think about such a significant request. Then, she talks it over with Tessa. To her surprise, Tessa is not nearly as freaked out as Mariah is about the possibility of having a child for somebody else, the actress noted.

“She appears to handle it better, which Mariah addresses with, ‘You seen oddly calm about this.'”

Tessa seems pretty fine with the thought of her girlfriend going through nine months of pregnancy. Of course, Tessa is also often gone for tours and performances, so she wouldn’t be there the entire time, either.

“Mariah is finally in this place where she wants to make big plans for the future, but having a baby isn’t one of them,” Grimes said of her on-screen alter ego.

It seems like Abby may not be able to count on her maid of honor to be her surrogate. While others in Genoa City, like Lily (Christel Khalil), have had surrogates, it may take the Newman heiress a bit to find somebody who is willing.