Niece Waidhofer Kneels Down In Scanty Nude Lingerie For Scorching New Update

Niece Waidhofer was back in lingerie in her most recent Instagram share. The photo was added to Niece’s feed on January 21 and it has already earned her plenty of praise from her 2.8 million fans.

Niece was captured posing with her body in profile. A geotag in the update jokingly indicated that she was at The Shire, Hobbiton, Middle Earth. She placed one hand on the top of her head and the opposite near her knee. Her left leg was kneeled on the ground to balance her weight. Niece bent the opposite leg at her knee and tipped her toe on the ground. She looked over her right shoulder and met the camera’s lens with a seductive gaze.

Her outfit was constructed of a scanty lace fabric that left little to the imagination. Niece wore a nude push-up bra with silky straps that were tight on her shoulders. It had a floral pattern that added another sexy element to the risque outfit. The cut of the bra left her shoulder and arms bare. It appeared to secure below her shoulder blades while she showed off plenty of skin in the look.

Her tiny panties matched the same color and style as her top. Its thick elastic band was tight on her hips and highlighted her tiny waist and midsection. Niece also was able to show off her pert derriere thanks to the garment’s thong cut. She wore a lace belt around her midsection that accentuated her flat tummy. The straps fell down her sides. The model completed her look with a pair of sexy gold stilettos with peep toes.

She pulled her long dark locks back into a high and flirty ponytail, and a few loose pieces escaped around the frame of her face.

In her caption, the model joked that she is not into hobbits. The lingerie-clad post proved to be popular with her huge fan base, attracting more than 23,000 likes and 360-plus comments in a short time. Most fans complimented Niece on her curvaceous physique, while several others used emoji instead of words to express their approval.

“So beautiful and hot! Your captions always slay me, keep doign you boo,” one follower commented on the upload.

“Who in their right mind would unfollow you?! You’re real (well with your words), you have a personality, you don’t sugarcoat anything about yourself. Stay true to you as always!!” a second wrote in reference to the caption.

“For the love of all that is holy, please keep up with the content. I love every single thing you post,” another social media user exclaimed.