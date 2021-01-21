Anna Katharina Smolders In Sexy Gold Bikini

Anna Katharina commanded the attention of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 20, with her latest share. The American model and fitness aficionado posted a hot new video in which she oozed sexy appeal clad in a stylish swimsuit that put her killer physique front and center.

The clip captured Anna enjoying a sunny day by the swimming pool. The camera first captured her walking around and enjoying an energy drink. It then cut to footage of her sitting in a lounge chair as she played with different poses.

She sizzled in a gold two-piece bathing suit that showcased her sun-kissed complexion. The top featured star-shaped cups that attached in the middle via three thin straps, which showed off a bit of Anna’s cleavage. Her matching bottoms sat low, highlighting her tight stomach. According to the tag, her suit was from Meg Liz Swim.

Anna wore her blond hair swept to the side and styled in wavy strands that fell over her shoulders.

Anna dedicated the caption space to talk about the instability of the weather in Los Angeles, noting that it goes from being sunny with temperatures in the 80s to rainy and down to the 50s overnight.

Anna also revealed that her post was an ad for Bang Energy, a retailer for which she is an ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio. In this occasion, she was promoting the key lime pie flavor.

In under a day, the video has been viewer more than 18,000 times, garnering upwards of 4,300 likes and over 130 comments in as much time. Her followers took to the comments section to engage with her caption and also to praise her endless beauty, gushing over her body, smile and sweet face.

“They say…. Beauty doesn’t need attention…. but you deserve very much more than only this,” one of her fans chimed in.

“Pretty lady and that body is so tight,” added another user.

“God bless the warm weather for you and us. Breathtaking,” gushed a third follower.

“So perfect, and that smile is [string of heart emoji],” replied a fourth admirer.

