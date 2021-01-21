Shantal Monique Snaps Flirty Selfie While Wearing Black Lace Lingerie

Blond bombshell Shantal Monique has a killer body that she seems to enjoy flaunting in skimpy outfits. The model does not post regularly to Instagram, so when she does, her fans eat it up. On Thursday, she uploaded a snap that featured her showing off her smoking-hot body in a set of lacy lingerie.

Shantal’s underwear was was black. The bra had wire under half cups that put plenty of her perky breasts on display. The number had satin shoulder straps and a scalloped lace edge that drew the eye to her abdomen. Her panties were equally revealing with a mid-rise front.

The model styled her long, blond locks straight and parted in the middle.

She also sported a pale polish on her long fingernails.

Shantal was inside for the photo shoot. She sat on a blue suede chair with a gold throw over one side. Part of a bar was visible in a spacious room behind her.

The image, which was cropped just below her waist, was taken at a close angle. She appeared to be sitting with her legs slightly parted. The popular influencer held a camera up to her face, obscuring half of her features. She gazed at the lens with her lips slightly parted with her finger on the shutter button. The pose showed off her hourglass shape. Pieces of her hair fell across on her chest, drawing the eye to her voluptuous bosom. Her toned arms and the top of her thighs were also visible.

The post was popular, with more than 14,000 of her fans hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she left an uplifting message with a blue heart emoji. She also wrote that she took the photo while tagging the company responsible for her smooth tan.

“Love the positive vibes of the caption and you look as gorgeous as ever Shantal,” one Instagram user commented.

“Love this you are beautiful inside and out,” wrote a second fan, adding several emoji that included heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“So good loking [sic] and beautiful and a beautiful body,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Your beauty is matched only by your sweetness,” quipped a fourth follower.

Last month, Shantal shared a photo that featured her wearing a chic dress with a colorful peacock feather pattern on it. The number had a plunging neckline, giving her the perfect opportunity to showing off her impressive chest. The number also had a waist-high slit, through which she flaunted her hip and thigh.