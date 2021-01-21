Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Busty Chest And Curvy Hips In Tiny Orange Bikini

Fitness guru and blogger Bruna Rangel Lima left her Instagram fans in awe on Wednesday, January 20 when she uploaded some sizzling new snapshots of herself clad in a bikini.

The Brazilian bombshell, 24, was captured poolside for the two-photo slideshow as she struck two sexy poses that put the spotlight on her famous curves.

In the first frame, she sat back on her heels with the front of her body facing the camera. She placed her right hand on her thigh and her left hand on her collarbone. Her head was slightly tilted to the right and she wore a sultry expression on her face as she looked directly into the camera’s lens. In the second photo, she lay on a daybed, flaunting the front of her form once more as she popped one hip out. She placed her left hand on her locks and kept her eyes closed, emitting a sultry energy.

Her long blond locks were parted slightly off-center and styled in gorgeous mermaid waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She looked to be rocking her nails short and natural.

The model put her hourglass figure on display in a skimpy orange bikini from Brukinis, a Brazilian-based swimwear brand she founded. Her top, which featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, was designed with ruched, rectangular cups that struggled to contain her chest as they revealed a massive view of cleavage.

The set’s matching bottoms, which appeared to be cut in a thong style, also offered little coverage as they displayed her curvy hips and backside. The briefs were further designed with thin high-cut side straps that seemed ideal for tanning.

Bruna revealed that she was photographed in Los Angeles for the jaw-dropping series via the post’s geotag. In the caption, she tagged Brukinis’ Instagram handle.

Tuesday’s photo set garnered more than 68,000 likes in less than a day after going live. Additionally, more than 450 social media users commented under the post to compliment Bruna on her figure, stunning looks, and vibrant bathing suit.

“Starting off 2021 strong,” one individual wrote.

“How are you the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one kind user wrote, adding numerous heart-eye symbols.

“You look so beautiful,” chimed in another admirer.

“Awesomeness from head to toes as always,” a third fan asserted.

“You are really beautiful and brutally sexy, I love you! Just seeing you makes me sigh, thank you for being my inspiration,” praised a fourth user.

The bombshell stunned users again earlier this week when she shared a post that displayed her in a skintight workout ensemble.