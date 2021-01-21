Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage & Hourglass Curves In A Dangerously Tight Dress

Kylie Jenner added some serious heat to her Instagram page in another hot post that featured her in a curve-hugging dress. The January 21 update was the reality star’s first of the day.

The photo captured Jenner posing in the middle of the frame. She appeared to be in an outdoor cabana and there were an orange-cushioned lounger and sheer curtains behind her. She had her chest facing toward the camera and tilted her head back as she met the camera’s lens a seductive stare. Jenner placed one arm on her hip and the opposite on the side of her stomach.

She showcased her amazing figure in a tight dress that did her nothing but favors. The garment had a light base and a brown animal-print pattern that gave it a flirty vibe. Its capped sleeves were tight on her arms and cut off near her biceps. It featured a deep V-neck plunged low enough to expose her cleavage and make it easy to tell that she was braless. There was a sexy lace-up detail in the middle that helped to draw further attention to her chest. It was tied in a dainty bow that was low on her neck and the fabric trailed down in front.

The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her waist and midsection and her hourglass curves were on full display. Its flattering fit also hugged her shapely hips and thighs before it flared out into a loose and flowy fit near Jenner’s knees.

She slicked her hair back into a sleek ponytail and dressed the look up even more with several bold accessories which included a set of gold bangle bracelets, a dainty gold necklace, and a few rings. A bright blue nail polish added another pop of color to the shot.

In her caption, she kept things simple and included a single fox emoji.

It only took a few minutes for Jenner’s post to earn over 632,000 likes from her loyal followers. An additional 5,000-plus fans flocked to the comments section to take their admiration a step further.

“Serving looks for days. You are an absolute queen goddess mama,” one viewer wrote on the sultry shot.

“Babe can u say hi gourageous. I love this dress and I just want you to notice me,” another social media user pleaded alongside a series of flames.

“Killin it as usual Ky! By far the hottest sister wow,” a third gushed.

“This look is a total vibe. Have a great trip hunny,” one more remarked.