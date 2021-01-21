Daisy Keech Sports Just Skintight Jeans In Racy Topless Photo

Daisy Keech was a total bombshell on Wednesday, January 20, in a smoking-hot new Instagram post. The model teased her 5.5 million followers when she took to the app to upload a smoldering photo that saw her striking a sexy pose while wearing just a pair of jeans, going topless for the racy shot.

The snapshot showed Keech sitting on the floor as she leaned into a fuzzy couch. Her location included an indoor plant in the corner, which added a bit of color to the otherwise neutral shoot. She was sideways with her knees stacked, angling her booty toward the viewer. The camera was close to the floor, focusing in on her lower body.

She was fully topless in the shot, and she used her arms to cover her breasts while flaunting her itty-bitty waist. Keech had on a pair of vintage-looking denim pants boasting a high-rise design and a skintight fit that outlined her derriere.

Keech teamed her bottoms with a pair of chunky white Nike shoes, which she wore with matching socks. The hems were folded once, adding to the 1990s vibe of her ensemble.

Keech wore her hair natural, showing off her blond curls in contrast to the straight strands she often rocks in her posts.

Keech tagged her fellow Instagram model Mathilde Tantot in the picture and explained in the caption that she was her inspiration for this photo.

The post has attracted more than 339,000 likes and over 660 comments in under a day. Her fans used the comments section to shower Keech with compliments, praising her natural hair, jeans and killer body.

“The most beautiful, the best, the most attractive, the sexiest and the most lovable girl in the world,” one user raved.

“Your hair is amazing. I know you’ve said it annoys you sometimes, but it’s you and it’s awesome,” replied another fan.

“Damn girl she’s hot [fire emoji] from the side too,” a third admirer gushed.

“I really love you with all my heart you look good sexy hot beautiful,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Keech has been embracing her sensuality as of late, as evidenced by her many recent sexy posts. Earlier this week, she uploaded an image in which she was captured in a contemplative pose that highlighted her body, as The Inquisitr has shared. She rocked a hot pink top with a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The garment had a leopard-print detail along the neckline, which tied into a bow in the middle. She paired it with low-rise jeans.