Nazanin Mandi Stuns In Semi-Sheer Lace Savage X Fenty Corset

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The model is known for being a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s successful brand Savage X Fenty and uses the social media platform to show off their attire.

Mandi stunned in a semi-sheer black corset that featured a red lace design over the top and a black tie-up detailing. The item of clothing was strapless and displayed her decolletage area. Underneath, she wore matching underwear that was only just visible within the pics. However, on her Instagram story, she gave fans a proper look at the panties. Mandi kept the accessories to a bare minimum and put on a bracelet. She rocked acrylic nails and showed off the small tattoos on her left wrist. Mandi styled her signature curly shoulder-length dark hair down for the occasion.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain white backdrop. The “Forever Mood” singer gazed to her right and flashed a huge radiant smile, which helped showcase her perfectly white teeth.

In the next slide, Mandi continued to show off her infectious smile while raising both her arms and closing her eyes.

In the third and final frame, the former R U the Girl contestant placed her arms behind her and stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Aja Hitomi, her makeup artist Nadia Moham and Savage X Fenty for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 320 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“The Prettiest Smile On Earth,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes and red heart emoji.

“How are you cute AND beautiful,” another person shared.

“You make everything looks so amazing!” remarked a third fan.

“Good grief, you are stunning!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black lace bodysuit from the same brand that featured iridescent blue detailing. The attire was cut-out around the midriff area and had thin straps. Mandi scraped back her dark hair off her face and showed off the tattoo inked on her right hip. Within the same upload, she also posed in a lilac bodysuit with long sleeves.