Laura Marie Poses Seductively In Semi-Sheer Lingerie By The Fridge: ‘On The Hunt For Snacks’

Laura Marie put her toned booty on full display as she took to her kitchen to hunt for a snack in her latest Instagram pic.

In the racy shot, Laura looked smoking hot as she posed seductively with her backside toward the camera and her back arched. She had one hand on the open refrigerator door as the other was placed on the closed door next to it. Her legs were apart and her shoulders pulled back as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face.

Inside the fridge, some condiments could be seen. Bottles and cans of drinks were also visible.

Laura wore a semi-sheer black bra that clung tightly to her ample bust. The garment showcased her gym-honed biceps and gave fans a peek at her muscled back.

The matching thong panties cast a spotlight on her pert derriere. The lingerie was cut high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist, accentuating her thick thighs.

In the caption of the post, Laura told her supporters that she felt like hanging around the house while playing videos and watching Netflix in the revealing ensemble.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Laura has amassed over 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,600 times within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Let me be your snack,” one follower stated.

“You look beautiful,” declared another.

“You are so hot and sexy,” a third comment read.

“Pretty cute angel I love you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport eye-popping styles in her online pics. She’s often seen showing off her busty chest, killer abs, long, lean legs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a knotted white crop top and a teeny red and black plain skirt.

The school girl look was sure to have her admirers drooling as her black panties peeked out from under the skirt. To date, that post has pulled in more than 11,000 likes and over 150 comments.