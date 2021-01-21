Khloe Terae Flashes Full Booty Doing The Splits In Minuscule Lingerie And Bunny Ears

The model put her flexibility on full show.

Khloe Terae left pretty much nothing to the imagination in a seriously sexy Instagram share this week. The social media model had jaws dropping on January 19 when she posted two smouldering NSFW photos of herself in the tiniest black lingerie and bunny ears.

The first shot showed the Playboy Cyber Girls star as she put her tanned, bare booty front and center while placing her hands on her toned thighs. She gave the camera a sultry over the shoulder look with her plump lips pursed.

Khloe put almost everything on show as she rocked nothing but a tiny string thong with a cut-out over her lower back and small gold rings that held together the barely-there strings. It also featured two thin gold chains that sat over her hips. She paired it with a skimpy black bra with straps over her shoulders and back.

Khloe gave a nod to her work as a Playboy model with lace bunny ears on a black headband, which she wore over her long, blond hair that she rocked down in waves.

She posed outside in front of a tall white building with blue accents covered in foliage.

For the second photo, the 27-year-old put her impressive flexibility on show. Wearing the same ensemble, Khloe did the splits on a balcony with her left leg stretched along a turquoise wooden bar.

The model went barefoot as the photo, which was also shot from behind, highlighted her curves and long legs. She tugged the back of her bra with her right hand and looked over her other shoulder.

In the caption, she tagged photographer Mike “Ohrangu” Tang. According to her geo-tag, she was in Miami, Florida.

The comments section was overrun with praise.

“I fainted at pic #2 omg,” one person commented.

“This is gorgeous!,” another wrote.

“Your skin is flawless,” a third comment read alongside a heart eye emoji.

“Prettiest bunny ever,” another fan commented with two double heart symbols.

The sexy upload raked in more than 30,450 likes and over 615 comments.

Khloe previously treated her 2.6 million followers with another lingerie tease earlier this month. She uploaded a video of herself in see-through white lace lingerie set with a fur coat and boots during a shoot at the Smokey Mountains in Tennessee.

Khloe posed with her booty on show in front of the stunning scenery as she told fans the clip was a sneak peek at one of her recent shoots.