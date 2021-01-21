Dolly Parton Mourns The Loss Of Her Brother Randy With Heartbreaking Facebook Post: ‘He Is Safe With God’

Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of her brother Randy in a heartbreaking Facebook post. The singer and songwriter, who celebrated her 75th birthday on January 19, penned a message to her fans where she spoke of the passing of her beloved family member in a message seen here.

In a lengthy share, Dolly said the following things about her younger sibling, who died of cancer.

Dolly said that she and her clan are grieving Randy’s loss but they know he is in a better place than they are at this time. She said that the Parton’s are a “family of faith” and they believe Randy is safe with God and that he was joined by members of the family that had gone on before and welcomed him with “joy and open arms.”

The country singing superstar said that her brother was a great singer, writer, and entertainer and told her six million followers that Randy also played guitar and bass in her band for many years.

Randy Parton was the eighth of 12 kids born to Robert and Avie Lee and the second of her siblings to die in recent years, following Floyd Parton, who passed in 2018 reported Taste of Country.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Dolly said that those who were able to visit Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, saw Randy as the headliner of his own show since the theme park opened 35 years ago in 1986.

Randy placed several records on the charts said Dolly, but her favorite of all was their duet on the song “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You.”

The siblings last performed together on the song “You Are My Christmas,” with his daughter Heidi, his last musical recording on her latest album A Holly Dolly Christmas. She said she wrote the song about growing up with her siblings and reflected on the Christmas Randy was born where she called him the clan’s “Christmas baby” in an interview seen here.

Dolly said Randy is survived by his wife Deb, Heidi, son Sabyn, and his grandsons Huston and Trent. She ended her tribute by saying he would always be in their hearts.

Fans of the beloved entertainer shared their own remarks regarding the passing of her younger sibling.

“Prayers for comfort and peace to you and your clan. Join in singing those songs of praise loud and strong for him,” wrote one fan.

“Deepest condolences on the loss of your brother. I heard Randy perform in the 90s at Dollywood and also got to meet him. He was very entertaining and kind,” claimed a second follower.

“I have loved you since I was young and read everything about you. I used to be able to recite every name of your brothers and sisters. I am so sorry,” penned a third Facebook follower.