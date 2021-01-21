Chloe Khan Shows Off Her Glistening Body In Multicolored String Bikini

Chloe Khan went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram upload. The brunette beauty impressed her online followers as she slayed in a tiny two-piece.

In the sexy shot, Chloe stood outside and soaked up some sunshine. She pushed her hip out a bit and had one knee bent as she rested both of her arms at her sides. Her back was slightly arched and her shoulders were pulled back as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

Behind her, tons of green foliage could be seen, as well as the trunk of a tall tree. In the caption, she simply posted a water drop emoji.

Chloe opted for a purple string bikini with colorful straps. The skimpy top included a deep neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage, as well as her sideboob and underboob. The trim was bright yellow and teal. The garment also put her toned arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The matching bottoms tied over her narrow hips, hugging her petite waist, and accentuated her glistening tan skin. Chloe’s toned thighs were on full display in the shot, along with her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. She accessorized the look with a bracelet and watch on her wrist.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Chloe’s 2 million-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 36,000 times within the first 17 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 670 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Chloe your body tho,” one follower declared.

“Talk about whole package,” another gushed.

“You look incredible babygirl,” a third social media user wrote.

“I’m madly in love with you,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her fit figure in body-baring outfits for her online snapshots. She’s often seen rocking racy looks that delight her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe previously piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a bright green bikini with chain straps. There were also colorful balloons behind her as she snapped a selfie in a large mirror. To date, that post has reeled in more than 29,000 likes and over 890 comments.