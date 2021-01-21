‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Makes Statement After Dale Moss Reveals Broken Engagement

Earlier this week, news emerged indicating that The Bachelorette engagement between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss was over. He was quick to post a confirmation on social media once reports about the split started to emerge, but she didn’t say anything publicly. That changed with an Instagram post on Friday morning.

While Clare had not publicly confirmed or addressed Dale’s statement about their engagement ending, insiders said she was devastated. He had signaled that the couple had decided together to go their separate ways, and he did make it sound as if what he shared was on behalf of both of them.

Now, however, it sounds as if that wasn’t exactly the case.

Clare posted a note via her Instagram page — which can be seen here — that paints a different picture of this Bachelorette breakup.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” Clare began.

She noted that this past year has been a very difficult one. The Bachelorette noted that COVID had been difficult to navigate, and she battled some severe anxiety issues after filming.

Being in the public eye as an engaged couple carried its own challenges, she explained, and throughout all of this, her mother’s health had been declining.

Despite all of the difficulties, Clare wrote that she had been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. By the sounds of what she shared, it seemed clear that she believed that Dale would be by her side as she did that.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned and Clare makes it clear she and Dale were not on the same page regarding this.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this,” her note continued.

The Bachelorette expressed that she was “genuinely invested” in the relationship with Dale with all of her heart. She acknowledged that things had not been perfect between them and she admitted that she did not have all the answers.

“I do know this- I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love,” she concluded.

Clare ended the note with an “Xo” and closed the comments section.

The Bachelorette star’s 1 million Instagram followers were quick to show her some support. About 68,000 people hit the “like” button during the first hour after Clare had initially shared this, hoping to let her know they were sending their love.

Based on this statement, it certainly does not sound as if Clare and Dale have any chance of reconciling and reuniting. The Bachelorette fans are disappointed to see this love story implode like this and many will be curious to see if either of them says anything further.