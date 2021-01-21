Lauren Dascalo Suns Buns In Black Thong Bikini: ‘I’ll Be Here’

Lauren Dascalo hit the beach in her most recent Instagram share. The gorgeous model looked to be soaking up all of the sun as she rocked a skimpy outfit that flashed her enviable curves.

Lauren laid on her stomach on top of a white outdoor lounge chair for the shot. She propped herself up on her elbows and rested her makeup-free face in her hand. Her head was tilted to the side and her back was arched as she pushed her pert posterior outward slightly.

While flaunting her bombshell body, she opted for a white Dior baseball cap on her head. In the background of the snap, a bright blue sky with thin, white clouds could be seen. Some tall palm trees were also visible.

Lauren geotagged her location as Tulum, Mexico. In the caption, she promised her fans that she was planning to stay in that spot for some time.

She also flashed plenty of skin as she rocked a black thong bikini as she sunned her buns. The skimpy top featured slim straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Her flat tummy was also on display.

The matching thong bottoms highlighted her perfectly round booty and fit snugly around her tiny waist. The suit also complemented Lauren’s sun-kissed skin.

She wore her long, blond hair in loose strands underneath her hat. The locks spilled over both of her shoulders and brushed over her face.

Lauren’s 1.1 million-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 430 remarks during that time.

“Beautiful and sexy goddess!!!” one follower declared.

“Omg you’re a gorgeous lady,” another wrote.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“U look beautiful as always and have a great day,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to rocking racy outfits in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, skintight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a scanty gray thong lingerie set while at the gym. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 690 comments.