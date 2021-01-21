WWE’s Carmella Exposes Plenty Of Sideboob & Leg In Sultry Lace Up Bodysuit: ‘Being A Bad B*tch Is Exhausting’

WWE superstar Carmella — otherwise known as Leah Van Dale outside of the ring — took to Instagram this week and treated her 2.8 million followers to a figure-flaunting display. While the “Queen of Staten Island” made being glamorous and fashionable look easy, she informed her fans that “being a bad b*tch is exhausting.” You can view the photo here.

The image depicted Carmella in a white room and looking fabulous. She wore a lace up one-piece bodysuit that exposed plenty of sideboob and leg, as the attire’s material featured plenty of cut-out parts.

This left much of the blond bombshell’s figure visible for her followers to see. The outfit was also open all down the front side, which meant that the wrestler got to flaunt her toned abs as she posed for the camera.

Carmella accessorized with some jewelry, which consisted of silver earrings and two different finger rings, located on her thumb and index fingers. She also wore her blond hair tied up in a high ponytail for the occasion, allowing her fans to get a full look at her face.

Admirers of the “Queen of Staten Island” certainly appreciated the revealing get-up. The upload has received over 135,000 likes at the time of this writing. Many of the former Women’s Champion’s fans also jumped into the comments section and let her know how much they appreciated her efforts. While she plays an arrogant heel on WWE television, it’s clear that her audience loves her attitude all the same.

“Catwoman from Batman vibes,” wrote one Instagram user who concluded the compliment with a fire emoji for extra heat.

“Yeah but yah look good doin’ it anyways,” wrote a second Instagrammer, responding to Carmella’s caption.

“THE HAIRRRR, THE LOOK,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

Fellow WWE beauty Natalya — who has sent heatwaves through social media with her own recent shares — also made an appearance on Instagram, seemingly agreeing with the assessment that Carmella gave off Catwoman vibes.

“Meow,” she wrote.

Carmella has treated her audience to numerous tantalizing snaps in recent times, most of which have proved why she’s arguably the most glamorous character on Friday Night SmackDown at the moment. However, it’s clear that she’s just as captivating in the real world as well.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform a few weeks ago and put on an entertaining display, rocking a tiny dress and shaking her body for boyfriend Corey Graves.