Sarah Harris Flaunts Round Booty In A Cheeky Swimsuit While Teasing Upcoming Trip: ‘Bikinis Are Packed’

Sarah Harris is hitting the road this weekend, and already has her bikinis packed for the excursion. The former Playboy model teased her upcoming getaway in her most recent Instagram update, which also included a bootylicious snap that has her fans drooling.

Sarah appeared to be on the back patio of her house in the January 21 addition to her feed. The space was furnished with a white chair and table, while the house’s white siding created a distraction-free backdrop that ensured all eyes would remain on the bodacious beauty. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to believe that they’d be focused on anything else.

The 28-year-old sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bombshell physique in a bold orange two-piece that popped against her gorgeous summer glow. She posed with her backside to the camera, effectively hiding her face, but treating her 2.1 million followers to a close-up look at her enviable buns that were exposed due to the daringly cheeky design of her bikini bottoms. The swimwear also showcased her curvy hips and shapely thighs, while its high-rise waistband helped to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

The top half of Sarah’s swimsuit was only partially within eyesight, though it wasn’t hard to imagine that it boasted a risque design of its own. It featured a thick band that fit snugly around her ribcage and hooked together in the small of her back with a gold clasp, further highlighting her slender frame. Meanwhile, its thin spaghetti straps looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms.

She kept things simple by leaving her platinum locks down for the sizzling photoshoot. They appeared to have been straightened and cascaded behind her neck, with a few strands blowing messily in the gentle breeze along the way.

Fans went wild for Sarah’s booty-baring look, awarding it more than 17,000 likes after just seven hours of hitting her feed. Dozens hit up the comments section as well, where some expressed their excitement for the model’s upcoming Instagram shares. Others couldn’t help but compliment the social media star.

“Can’t wait for your posts,” one person wrote.

“Absolute perfection,” praised another fan.

“Lovely, sexy, and beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“U always look gorgeous in a bikini,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah showed some skin in another recent update earlier this week. In that post, the beauty stunned her followers by showcasing her killer curves in a strapless swimsuit while snacking on candy. The look proved to be another hit, amassing over 10,000 likes and 163 comments to date.