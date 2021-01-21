ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Matt James’ Final Rose Pick Pinpointed By Reality Steve

Spoiler blogger Reality Steve just revealed a confirmation regarding The Bachelor Matt James’ final rose pick for the season.

Prior to Reality Steve’s Thursday morning update, he had shared some Bachelor spoilers he had heard. However, he repeatedly cautioned, much of this was hearsay rather than anything he could confirm.

Now, the blogger noted, he had been able to receive what he felt was legitimate confirmation regarding the various rumors he had heard since The Bachelor filming wrapped in November.

Previously, he had detailed that he had heard a lot of buzz that Matt picked Rachael Kirkconnell. All signs seemed to be pointing in that direction, but he wasn’t entirely confident that was how this played out.

Now, however, he has received additional information. Whatever more it is he learned, he now feels certain that he’s got these Bachelor teasers nailed down.

“Matt chose Rachael and is still with her. I do not know if they’re engaged or not,” he wrote.

The spoiler king had also indicated that Bri Springs, Serena Pitt, and upcoming arrival Michelle Young would round out Matt’s final four.

That teaser remains the same at this point. It seems that Serena apparently gets eliminated after her “hometown” with Matt where her family heads to the Nemacolin resort. Bri gets to the overnight fantasy suite date stage and is then eliminated. Michelle will be the lady who makes it to that last rose ceremony and leaves disappointed.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Now, the blogger revealed one more tidbit that will surely please The Bachelor fans. Abigail Heringer, who received Matt’s first impression rose, apparently is eliminated just before hometowns.

Abigail has quickly become a fan favorite, so having her stick around that long will probably be perceived as good news. Beyond that, elimination specifics have been virtually impossible to pinpoint due to filming taking place entirely at the Nemacolin resort.

Do Matt and Rachael have a shot at a lasting relationship? It seems that plenty of The Bachelor fans are rooting for her.

“This is the first time in awhile that I watch #TheBachelor without any spoilers. A lot of good women on this season but I absolutely adore Rachael. Bri is good too. Could they be final two?” one fan tweeted.

“am i the only person rooting for rachael, that woman is so incredibly beautiful #Rachaelforthewin,” another tweet read.

The Bachelor spoilers, from Reality Steve and elsewhere, do all seem to signal that Matt picks Rachael. One way or another, everybody will find out for certain when the finale airs in March, and viewers will be curious to see how this all plays out.