WWE News: The Undertaker Shares Real Thoughts On Company’s Current Product

During his recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Undertaker pulled no punches when he shared how he feels about WWE’s current on-air product and how he believes it isn’t as hard-hitting as it used to be.

As quoted by WhatCulture on Thursday, Undertaker appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, where the UFC commentator asked the recently retired wrestling legend if he still follows what’s going on in WWE. According to “The Deadman,” he has a more difficult time than usual enjoying the promotion’s programming, given how it has seemingly become more about style than substance, with a focus on trying to please as many types of fans as possible.

“I walked away when I learned to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there’s too much pretty, not enough substance right now. They’re trying to put something out for everybody. Some guys are into the comedy sh*t, there’s other guys that want to see the more hardcore-type fighting.”

In addition, Undertaker told Rogan about how many of today’s wrestlers are more concerned about what fans think of them and don’t listen as much to the advice of older performers. He suggested that this might be a result of how there weren’t enough tenured superstars around to guide newer talents when they were coming up, and how there was “just not enough merging” of youngsters and veterans.

While The Undertaker shared the ring with fellow legends such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H during the peak of his WWE career, he noted that these wrestlers “kinda aged out,” with many of them retiring and leaving the company’s younger talents to “learn with more young guys.”

Despite his critical takes on WWE, Undertaker suggested that the Performance Center has been beneficial to the company’s up-and-coming superstars. As quoted in a separate article from Wrestling Inc., he added that Triple H is doing what he can to help improve the product and give it “more edge” than it currently has.

Reacting to Undertaker’s comments, WhatCulture wrote that they are mostly in line with the negative feedback made by many current and former fans regarding WWE’s present-day programming and performers. However, the outlet suggested that there’s a strong possibility chairman Vince McMahon will finally take those complaints into account, given that they came from one of his most loyal company men. It was also pointed out that Undertaker’s remarks are a particularly “big deal” because of how he never said anything negative about his employer during his time as an active wrestler.