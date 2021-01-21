Carrie Ann Inaba Is Breathtaking In A Formfitting Dress, Talks Change In An Impassioned Instagram Post

Carrie Ann Inaba added a new photograph to her Instagram feed in which she looked breathtaking while rocking a gray dress. She wrote of how beneficial change can be in one’s life in an impassioned in the caption of her Instagram post seen here.

The Talk host and Dancing With the Stars judge shared her feelings regarding yesterday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden without directly addressing the event.

Carrie Ann said that it was a day for change, as well as for welcoming the new and embracing it.

She said that no matter where on the spectrum you lie, big changes like the inauguration were, more than anything, an opportunity for people to evaluate and observe their own responses and consider what purpose change could serve in their lives.

Carrie Ann asked her followers if change should be rejected or should everyone just ride the wave and hope that it would propel us forward?

She added her own observation that as humans we are programmed to keep charging ahead, and that’s what the country was doing.

Laretta Houston / ABC

Carrie Ann concluded by wishing her 397,000 followers a safe, healthy, and peaceful day.

Along with her thoughts, Carrie Ann shared a lovely photo where she was a vision in a dress that clung to her curves.

The garment had an interesting style detail of an asymmetrical, off-center neckline with a tie that hung down toward the right side of her body. The tailored top had small shoulder pads to give it a squared-off look and three-quarter sleeves.

The dress fell into a low waist, which featured shirring along the hipline and what appeared to be pockets on either side of her upper thigh area. Its skirt fell to Carrie Ann’s calves.

With that, the television personality wore her tresses blown out straight, parted on the right side, and tucked behind her ears. She added a pair of gorgeous dangling earrings from her lobes and a delicate, thin bracelet from her left wrist.

Fans of the talk show host and television personality loved Carrie Ann’s message of hope and her chic outfit.

“Thanks, Carrie Ann for posting your beautiful words. Hope you and your loved ones have a safe and peaceful day also,” wrote one fan.

“First you look absolutely amazing 2nd this is the beginning of a new era,” claimed a second follower.

“Better days ahead! Looking stunning and sexy,” penned a third Instagram user of the snap.

“Now this is the stuff I like to see,” remarked a fourth fan.