Kindly Myers Snaps Cleavage-Filled Selfie At The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar

Kindly Myers wowed her huge Instagram fan base with another bikini-clad shot that showcased her bombshell body. One day after rocking a vibrant red suit, the model wowed in another racy look on January 21.

The sizzling shot was snapped selfie-style. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. Kindly posed front and center at an up-close angle, ensuring that her fans were treated to a great view of her bombshell curves. She extended one arm outside of the frame and bent the opposite at the elbow, gathering a few strands of hair and twirling them between her fingers. She pursed her lips and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Kindly sizzled in a tiny black bikini that did her nothing but favors. The garment had thin, string sides that fit tight on her fair shoulders, and teased a view of her toned biceps. It had a daringly low cut neckline that plunged deep into her chest while its impossibly small cups showed off her bronzed cleavage. To up the ante even further, both cups were spaced far apart, revealing even more of Kindly’s killer curves. The right side had a small white logo and the bottom cut off near her ribs. The sexy look also left Kindly’s trim abs and the dark tattoo on her side in full view.

The model teamed the swimsuit with a pair of solid black bottoms, but because of the way that she was posing, only a tease of the garment was able to be seen. Kindly wore her long, blond locks with a few loose spirals that spilled over one shoulder and her back. She also added a dainty cross necklace to her collar, providing her look with just the right amount of bling.

In the caption of the upload, Kindly tagged two of The Heavyweight Factory’s pages. She also added a few palm tree emoji to the caption. Fans have been loving the most recent addition to Kindly’s page, and it has already garnered more than 3,300 likes and 140-plus comments. Some social media users applauded the model on her figure while others gushed over her beauty.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous sexy beat,” one fan gushed, followed by a series of flames.

“Just wonderful y beautiful you goddess,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning. We should prob get married soon!! I’m a great cook, just saying…” another joked alongside a trio of hearts.

“U am just absolutely beautiful and just so perfect in everyway, it’s just unreal,” one more raved.