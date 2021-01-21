‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Shares Rare Family Photo Of Husband & Three Children

The View host Sara Haines shared a rare family photo of her husband, Max Shrifin, and their three children with Instagram. It generated over 15,000 likes thus far from her 314,000 followers. The snap included their clan in a lighthearted moment.

In the image, Sara and her brood, which includes children Sandra, 3, Alec, 4, and Caleb 1 1/2, were gathered together for the snap, along with her lawyer husband Max, whom she wed in 2014. They posed in front of a white wall in the couple’s New York City apartment. A light-colored wooden baseboard could be seen behind the couple.

The happy image showed the clan laughing in a lighthearted moment. Sara, on the right, held Alec in her arms. She wore a dark-colored, casual, long-sleeved shirt for the photograph. Her blonde tresses were loosely styled and worn tucked behind her ears.

Max held Caleb atop his laugh and appeared to tickle the almost 2-year-old little boy as the camera snapped.

Sandra sat in-between her parents with her eyes cast upward.

In September 2019, Sara sat down with People Magazine to reflect on her life as a working mother of three. At the time she was the host of Strahan, Sara & Keke, an afternoon talk show. It was replaced by Pandemic: What You Need to Know which has served as a daily update on new developments related to the coronavirus since March 2020. Prior to that, Sara was a panelist on The View, a job she returned to in September of this year for the show’s latest season.

Sara said to the publication that within the chaos of parenting three children under the age of four and both working full-time, she and Max constantly remind each other to pause and take it all in and remind themselves how lucky they are.

Baby Gaga reported that Sara hosted an Instagram Live in late 2020 where she revealed to her fans about being a working mom while juggling parenting duties to three kids.

“If by juggle you mean to keep them alive, then yes,” she joked.

Sara’s Instagram followers adored the image taken by photographer Jenny Grant.

“Love this family photo, Sara! Absolutely precious,” penned one fan.

“Aww Sandra looks like she’s dreaming about becoming President!” wrote a second follower.

“This could be a GAP ad, what a beautiful family,” claimed a third social media user.

“Another beautiful picture-perfect snap that can be a postcard,” remarked a fourth fan.